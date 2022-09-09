WATCH: Carlos Correa's two-run homer gives the Minnesota Twins the late-game lead over the New York Yankees

Carlos Correa broke the tie with a monster home run against the New York Yankees, giving the Minnesota Twins the lead in the eighth inning. Correa has been excellent when healthy this season, though this is only his eighteenth home run of the season. With a batting average of .276, he has been an offensive threat, even if he isn't hitting dingers.

Talkin' Baseball posted a clip of the home run to Twitter.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Correa’s 8th inning homer gives the Twins a lead at Yankee Stadium! Correa’s 8th inning homer gives the Twins a lead at Yankee Stadium! https://t.co/ReKSGi11fv

"Correa’s 8th inning homer gives the Twins a lead at Yankee Stadium!" - Talkin' Baseball

It was a big home run for the Minnesota Twins, who have not given up on winning their division and making the playoffs. With the Cleveland Guardians only two games ahead in the American League Central, the division crown is up for grabs. Being able to leave New York with even one win would be a boost for the Twins.

Since 2002, there has not been a more lopsided rivalry than the one between the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees.

"The love from the Twins is unconditional i love u and appreciate u!" - Joez Mcfly

The Yankees have gotten the better of the Twins thus far in the series, but Carlos Correa is hoping to change that.

Minnesota Twins star Carlos Correa has plenty of history with the New York Yankees

Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox

Carlos Correa has been a dominant force in the league for years, and few know that better than Yankees fans. During his time with the Houston Astros, he was instrumental in their playoff victories over the Yankees. Based on the booing in the clip above, Carlos Correa's impact is clearly still remembered in New York.

The home run for Correa in the postseason against the Yankees is certainly one neither side has forgotten. Posted to Twitter by Michael Schwab.

"Correa and the Yankees" - Michael Schwab

There was some surprise when Correa signed with the Twins in the offseason instead of a more playoff-ready team. Some reported that Correa and the New York Yankees had an interest in uniting for the 2022 season. As much as New York Yankees fans would hate to admit, that pairing would have worked out well.

His time with the Minnesota Twins has been fruitful, however, as he has the team poised to take a playoff spot. The highlight package on YouTube exemplifies how good Carlos Correa has been this season.

Correa is one of the top offensive players in the AL, and this two-run homer to give his team the lead proves it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif