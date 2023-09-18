WATCH: Carlos Rodon's son confuses his own father with Yankees slugger Austin Wells in viral clip

The New York Yankees have certain rules around their players' appearance, which led to some confusion involving Carlos Rodon and Austin Wells. The similarities are apparently so striking that they were enough to confuse Rodon's own toddler. His excitement at seeing who he thought was his father on the TV screen is palpable, even if it was a little misplaced.

This is Rodon's first season with the Yankees, and to adhere to their rules, he shaved his beard into a fetching moustache. It has become a signature look for him and a few of the other Yankees on the team. The Yankees rule around facial hair often comes under fire, but once players get tens of millions, they are usually willing to shave.

Ashley Rodon shared the adorable clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, and it was very endearing to Yankees fans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Causing some serious confusion over here" - Ashley Rodon

Seeing moments like this make it far easier to remember that these players have personal lives off the field. Carlos Rodon has been the subject of a lot of criticism amid his disappointing season.

Hopefully seeing his family having fun can help remind those critical that he is just a guy trying to do his job as well as he can. The same goes for Austin Wells, who seems to have the support of Rodon's son.

Rodon and Austin Wells are connected by more than just looks, as this video from Fireside Yankees on X contextualizes.

Expand Tweet

"Carlos Rodon is at his BEST when he's being caught by Austin Wells" - Fireside Yankees

Rodon and Wells may be a great pair, but Rodon's son managed to steal the show in this video.

The New York Yankees still have high expectations for Carlos Rodon

After missing the start of the season with injury, Carlos Rodon did not look like the ace the Yankees hoped he would be. He was supposed to be All-Star paired with Gerrit Cole to dominate from the mound. Instead, his 5.90 season ERA is the worst of his career when playing more than five games.

After dominant years with the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants, Rodon has proven he has a lot in the tank. Hopefully a full, healthy offseason will prime him to be the pitcher the Yankees paid for. If he can reach those heights, he will be an instrumental part of the team.