WATCH: Carlos Rodón wows with Taylor Swift karaoke in an old 2014 MLB Draft night video

Baseball fans received a pleasant surprise during the offseason when a video of Carlos Rodón's 2014 draft night karaoke performance went viral.

Rodón, the newly acquired New York Yankees pitcher, sang Frank Sinatra's famous "New York, New York" while accurately predicting his own future. On Dec. 21, 2022, Rodón signed a six-year, $162 million contract with the Yankees. Nobody missed the irony of the situation. But the fun did not stop there.

Fans were given access to the complete draft night karaoke video, which Rodón shared with MLB Network in 2014. This was made possible by Rodón's wife, Ashley. A gifted performer hiding behind the pitcher's mound was revealed by this unanticipated gift to future generations.

Ashley Rodón @AshleyRodon 🤍 Makes me laugh every time… I will never stop posting this on draft night🤍 Makes me laugh every time…

Rodón displayed his impressive range by moving from Sinatra to Swift. With a self-assured declaration of being "big-league," Rodón continued to surprise everyone by performing a Beastie Boys rap performance.

While Rodón's karaoke skills do not match his pitching prowess, this glimpse into his entertaining side provided a refreshing and lighthearted perspective.

Carlos Rodón and Ashley Rodon's relationship

Carlos Rodón, the talented pitcher, and his long-term girlfriend, Ashley Paddock, exchanged vows in a breathtaking ceremony in Costa Rica on Jan. 6, 2018.

Rodón looked dapper in a sharp white tuxedo and black tie on the couple's wedding day, while Paddock stunned in an exquisite strapless gown.

The couple set out on their journey of love and commitment surrounded by their closest family and friends. Their family has grown since then, with the addition of two beautiful children.

Willow Rodón, their daughter, frequently steals the show as she cheerfully accompanies her mother to the games, adding an adorable touch to her father's career.

The couple's joy was heightened by the birth of their son, Bo Antonio Rodón, who turned one recently. The Rodón family treasures the joys of parenthood and the happy times they share together.

