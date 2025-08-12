WATCH: Cheers for Alex Bregman on Astros return turns into boos after first at bat

Houston Astros fans cheered for Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman as the All-Star infielder returned to his former stomping ground, Minute Maid Park, on Monday.Alex Bregman returned to Houston for the first time since signing for the Red Sox in the offseason. His homecoming was met with a warm reception from the Astros crowd as they gave the former Houston slugger a standing ovation during his first at-bat in the first inning.The big board at the ballpark also played a tribute video for Bregman, who helped the team win two World Series titles during his stint. The All-Star infielder acknowledged the gesture by stepping out of the dugout and tipping his cap to the crowd.However, the cheers turned into boos during Bregman's second at-bat as the slugger had smashed a two-run home run in the first inning to put the Red Sox 2-0 up in the series opener.While Bregman went 2-for-4 on his return to Houston with two RBIs, the Astros saw off a late comeback from the Red Sox to claim a 7-6 win.Alex Bregman reflects on his return to Houston as a Red Sox playerAlex Bregman had a memorable stint with the Astros. He made the postseason trip in eight seasons, along with seven consecutive appearances in the Championship Series.“It feels great to be back,” Bregman said. “We landed last night and immediately went to Whataburger so I could get back into the Texas swing of things. It’s awesome._So many great memories, so much love for the people here in Houston – the fans, my teammates, the coaches, this entire organization. Just an amazing time here. I’ll be forever grateful to the Astros' organization.”Alex Bregman will be hoping to use his postseason experience with the Astros to guide the Red Sox to the playoffs this year. The Red Sox trail AL East leaders, the Toronto Blue Jays by 4.5 games after Monday's loss.