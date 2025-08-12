WATCH: Cheers for Alex Bregman on Astros return turns into boos after first at bat

  • home icon
By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 12, 2025 03:11 GMT
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros - Source: Imagn
Houston Astros fans cheered for Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman as the All-Star infielder returned to his former stomping ground, Minute Maid Park, on Monday.

Alex Bregman returned to Houston for the first time since signing for the Red Sox in the offseason. His homecoming was met with a warm reception from the Astros crowd as they gave the former Houston slugger a standing ovation during his first at-bat in the first inning.

The big board at the ballpark also played a tribute video for Bregman, who helped the team win two World Series titles during his stint. The All-Star infielder acknowledged the gesture by stepping out of the dugout and tipping his cap to the crowd.

However, the cheers turned into boos during Bregman's second at-bat as the slugger had smashed a two-run home run in the first inning to put the Red Sox 2-0 up in the series opener.

While Bregman went 2-for-4 on his return to Houston with two RBIs, the Astros saw off a late comeback from the Red Sox to claim a 7-6 win.

Alex Bregman reflects on his return to Houston as a Red Sox player

Alex Bregman had a memorable stint with the Astros. He made the postseason trip in eight seasons, along with seven consecutive appearances in the Championship Series.

“It feels great to be back,” Bregman said. “We landed last night and immediately went to Whataburger so I could get back into the Texas swing of things. It’s awesome.
_So many great memories, so much love for the people here in Houston – the fans, my teammates, the coaches, this entire organization. Just an amazing time here. I’ll be forever grateful to the Astros' organization.”

Alex Bregman will be hoping to use his postseason experience with the Astros to guide the Red Sox to the playoffs this year. The Red Sox trail AL East leaders, the Toronto Blue Jays by 4.5 games after Monday's loss.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
