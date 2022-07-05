Watch: Chicago White Sox triple play on fly ball has to be one of the strangest plays you'll see all season 

Baseball is a funny game, just ask the Chicago White Sox and their fans. Tied 2-2 with the Minnesota Twins in a critical spot in the seventh inning, the White Sox decided to press the self-destruct button. Triple plays are a very rare occurrence in baseball. A triple play after a 400 foot shot into the outfield is unheard of.

From what looked like an extra-base hit to the end of the inning, the White Sox and their fans are left stunned.



On Monday night, the Chicago White Sox were responsible for one of the most absurd, senseless and boneheaded plays of the season.

In a tied game with two men on base, A.J. Pollock hit a rocket into center field in what looked like a minimum double, possibly even a home run. Twins center fielder Byron Buxton made an impressive catch and that's where it all went wrong for the Sox. Instead of tagging up, as most young players are taught, both runners decided to take matters into their own hands and take off for home.

The Chicago White Sox dropped below .500 after latest loss to the Twins

Josh Harrison, Yoan Moncada and Manager Tony LaRussa of the Chicago White Sox look on from the mound

That led to the most unusual triple play we have seen all season. Buxton casually threw to Gio Urshela, who tagged Yoan Moncada before strolling to second base and throwing to first. From two men on base with no outs, and the Sox threatening, to inning over. All that in the blink of an eye. It all almost seemed too easy for the Twins.

After winning the division last season by 13 games, there were high hopes for this Chicago roster in 2022.

The White Sox went on to lose 6-3 in extra innings and drop to two games below .500. With the Cleveland Guardians losing a double header earlier, this was the White Sox's chance to make up ground in the division. Fans left the stadium frustrated as they are now 5.5 games behind the Twins.

It hasn't been an easy year for manager Tony La Russa, who many blame for the team's underperforming season.

In June, La Russa made the unorthadox decision to intentionally walk Trea Turner of the LA Dodgers. It was one of the most polarizing, and to some, baffling decisions of the season. After the decision backfired, White Sox fans seemed to turn on the veteran manager.

To add to his misery, La Russa was tossed in extra innings of this game for arguing with umpires. That may have been his frustration boiling over after a series of mishaps have caused the Sox to flounder recently.

The Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins two more times in the coming days. This latest blunder will only add to the pressure that La Russa is facing.

