Watch: Chicago White Sox waste no time as Yoan Moncada blasts a deep homer in the first inning, takes a 3-run lead over Detroit Tigers

It didn't take long for the Chicago White Sox to get their offense going against the Detroit Tigers. This deep blast from Yoan Moncada gave his team a quick three-run lead. The Chicago White Sox infielder has struggled offensively this season, but this homer to deep right field puts his team in control after just one inning.

This is only Yoan Moncada's third homer of the season. After posting a batting average of .141 thus far, this hit came somewhat as a surprise. Hopefully, this home run can be a turning point in the offensive play of the seven-year MLB veteran.

Video of the home run was posted to Twitter by Starting 9.

Starting 9 @Starting9 YOAN MONCADA IS HEATING UP YOAN MONCADA IS HEATING UP https://t.co/npvCH38yUD

"YOAN MONCADA IS HEATING UP" - Starting 9

The Chicago White Sox desperately need more depth players like this to heat up. They currently sit in third place in the American League Central but are still within striking distance of the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians.

This hit was an absolute blast and, according to this automated Twitter account, would have been a home run in any ballpark in the league.

Would it dong? @would_it_dong

#ChangeTheGame



Home Run



Exit velo: 100.5 mph

Launch angle: 31 deg

Proj. distance: 394 ft



No doubt about that one

That's a dinger in all 30 MLB ballparks



CWS (3) @ DET (0)

"No doubt about that one. That's a dinger in all 30 MLB ballparks" - Would it Dong?

If this dinger is representative of the new Chicago White Sox offense, they could easily be a playoff contender at the end of the season.

The Chicago White Sox need Yoan Moncada to improve offensively

Moncada and LaRussa celebrate with a fist bump.

While this home run is a good start, the Chicago White Sox will need to see continued improvement from their infielder if he hopes to remain in the major leagues. Thus far, he has been one of the worst offensive players in the MLB, as is captured by this tweet from Jay Cuda.

Jay Cuda @JayCuda There are 302 hitters right now with 90 or more at bats.



Yoan Moncada's rankings



BA 302nd

OBP 302nd

"There are 302 hitters right now with 90 or more at bats. Yoan Moncada's rankings: BA 302nd, OBP 302nd, SLG 302nd" - Jay Cuda

It is pretty difficult to remain in the MLB when you are dead last in those three vital statistical categories, so this home run blast could be pivotal to keeping the veteran in the big leagues.

This highlight package of Yoan Moncada shows he does have the potential to be one of the league's best offensive players. He just struggles to find consistency.

The Chicago White Sox need this win over the Detroit Tigers in order to keep pace in the AL Central. A three-run blast in the first inning certainly puts them in the driver's seat for the remainder of the game.

