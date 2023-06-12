WATCH: Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow wows MLB community with stunning home runs during Reds batting practice

On last Wednesday, Joe Burrow and some of his NFL teammates took the opportunity to indulge in baseball batting practice with the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Burrow paid a visit to the Great American Ball Park and thoroughly enjoyed his time there. Along with some of his teammates, Burrow took part in baseball batting practice and impressed everyone with his skills.

Despite focusing primarily on football, Burrow's background in baseball from his high school years became evident as he stepped up to the plate. He took around 100 swings, initially hitting the ball to various parts of the field. However, he soon tapped into his strength and launched a powerful hit that resulted in a home run, which was followed by three more impressive home runs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Prior to their Wednesday night game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Cincinnati Reds had the pleasure of having some company at the ballpark as they prepared for their batting practice session.

Joe Burrow’s remarkable journey with the Cincinnati Bengals

Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after sacking Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow is currently the quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals in the National Football League (NFL).

After transferring from Ohio State, he continued his football career at LSU, where he achieved tremendous success, winning the Heisman Trophy and the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship during his senior year.

In the 2020 NFL Draft, Burrow was selected as the first overall pick by the Bengals. Since joining the team, he has shown significant progress and is determined to reach new heights in his career. One of his aspirations is to lead the Bengals to a Super Bowl victory, a feat that has eluded the franchise in recent years despite their strong performances.

Poll : 0 votes