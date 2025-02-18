  • home icon
  • WATCH: Cody Bellinger’s massive homer off Carlos Rodon gets Yankees fans fired up at Steinbrenner Field

WATCH: Cody Bellinger’s massive homer off Carlos Rodon gets Yankees fans fired up at Steinbrenner Field

By Krutik Jain
Modified Feb 18, 2025 04:48 GMT
New York Yankees teammates Cody Bellinger and Carlos Rodon faced off each other in a live-game set up. The southpaw threw a high up middle and a fastball, which was dispatched by the former NL MVP to right center field.

Fans came in good numbers at Steinbrenner Field in Tamp, Florida, to enjoy the Yankees favorites in action.

Bellinger's home run brought a smile to their face following their 2024 heartbreak where they reached the World Series only to lose it in five games against the LA Dodgers. As soon as Bellinger struck the home run, noises of cheer can be heard in the background in the video shared by Chris Kirschner:

Earlier this offseason, Bellinger moved from Chicago to New York after the Cubs traded him in exchange for Cody Poteet. The team also provided $5 million in cash consideration to the Yankees to manage the outfielder's hefty salary.

Bellinger is set to earn $25 million in 2025, as he's on a three-year, $80 million contract which he signed last offseason.

Cody Bellinger excited to join the Yankees

Cody Bellinger, the son of Clay Bellinger, played with the Yankees from 1999 to 2001, winning two World Series with the team. Bellinger recalls the time when he was a toddler entering the field after the Yankees had won the 2000 World Series over the Mets.

“I have small memories of the kids' playroom that I would go to during the games, I have small memories of the house that we lived in upstate,” Bellinger said after the trade.
“My mom did a great job with the camcorder, so we would watch replays of it growing up, and it helps me remember what we were doing out there when I was 5 or 6.”
The first thing Bellinger did after being traded was to explore where he could fit in the Yankees defensive setup. He told reporters about the conversation he had with manager Aaron Boone.

“I told (manager Aaron Boone) that wherever you need me to play, I’ll play,” Cody Bellinger said.
“Whether it’s left, center, or if Judge gets a DH day, I’ll play right. If you need me at first, I’ll play first. I enjoy doing that stuff. I think it helps the teams that I’m on win."

With a capable versatile outfielder at hand, it will be interesting to see how Boone uses his skills to the fullest.

