Watch: Cody Bellinger smashes colossal 404-foot bomb to hand Cubs advantage vs. Reds

Don't count Cody Bellinger and the Cubs out just yet. Bellinger continues to dazzle the baseball world and has been one of the game's top hitters since the All-Star break.

The National League wild card race is close with six teams still in the hunt for the final three spots. Bellinger is making sure the Cubbies remain in the picture as we enter the final stretch of the season.

With the game tied, Bellinger approached the plate to face Cincinnati Reds pitcher Graham Ashcroft. He did not disappoint.

On Friday, Bellinger recorded his 21st home run of the season for the Cubs in a vital spot versus. The outfielder pulled a slider that caught too much of the plate to right field, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Cody Bellinger is finally starting to look like the player who won the 2019 National League MVP. The move to Chicago has been a turning point for a player who looked like he was struggling over the past few seasons.

This year, the left-handed hitter is slashing .318/.363/.542 and has already recorded 21 home runs and 80 RBIs. He leads the Cubs roster in home runs, RBIs, and batting average. He ranks second in hits (125), runs (77), and stolen bases (19).

Outfielder Cody Bellinger is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2023 season

Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger gestures after stealing second base against the Cincinnati Reds

Bellinger took a huge gamble when he decided to leave the Los Angeles Dodgers and sign a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs. At the time, the former MVP was struggling to match his early career numbers.

The one-year, $17.5 million contract with the Cubs looks like a bargain at the moment. Bellinger has become a fan favorite in the Northside and is in line for a huge payday at the end of the year.

The Cubs remain in the playoff picture and are currently just three games behind the Milwaukee Brewers. They are in control of their destiny and hold a 1.5-game lead over the San Francisco Giants for the second wild-card spot.

The Cubs have come out of a three-year rebuild and look like real contenders this year. A big part of that has to do with Cody Bellinger's offensive output during the second half of the season.