WATCH: College baseball player makes sensational acrobatic jump over catcher to score

College baseball players are an exciting group to watch. They are playing their hearts out, trying to make a name for themselves in front of big-league scouts and make their way to the draft.

College teams' seasons are winding down, and players are starting to get ready for postseason baseball. With only a few regular-season series left, some players are doing everything they can to lead their teams to victory.

That could certainly be said about the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley's catcher Damian Rodriguez. He made a play at the plate that has caught the attention of baseball fans across the world.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

In a matchup against Stephen F. Austin, Gonzalez tried to score from second base on a routine flyout to centerfield. That alone is worthy of making a highlight reel, but his jump over the catcher sealed the deal.

The throw beat him by a mile, but Gonzalez completely cleared the catcher, avoiding the tag. That is something you will not see every day, and it fired up the home fans in attendance.

Looking back at similar plays from college baseball players and MLB sluggers

NCAA - College Baseball Player Slides Into Home Plate (Image via USA Today)

Over the years, college baseball players have made it a mission to jump over catchers. One of the most famous instances came in 2010 when a Fordham University player leaped over the catcher for a score.

Leaping over catchers is also something MLB fans have seen throughout the years. in 2017, Toronto Blue Jays slugger Chris Coghlan leaped over St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina for a score.

Expand Tweet

Damian Gonzalez's leap certainly will not be the last time baseball fans will see a play like this. Given how athletic baseball players are becoming, some may try to add this to their bag of tricks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback