WATCH: College WBB star Haley Cavinder fakes shoulder injury after disappointing first pitch for Marlins

The famous Cavinder Twins were at LoanDepot Park to throw out first pitches ahead of Miami Marlins' game against the Seattle Mariners on Monday. Haley and Hanna Cavinder, both of whom will represent the Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball team next season, showed their arms in front of a packed home crowd.

Hanna first threw her ceremonial pitch, bu when it was Haley's time, her pitch bounced off while reaching the catcher. Immediately, she shrugged off her shoulder to fake an injury. She also shared the moment on social media.

"Was the athlete that fakes an injury when things go wrong 🙂‍↕️ #athlete @hanna.cavinder," she wrote in the caption.

Here's the video:

Both sisters were decked out in Miami Marlins jerseys, with Haley sporting the No. 14 jersey while Hanna sported the No. 15 jersey. Their first pitches was caught by Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The Cavinder twins are returning to Miami Hurricanes women's basketball for their fifth and final college season. In 2023, the sisters helped the college reach its first Elite Eight appearance.

In November, Haley committed to play at TCU beginning in the 2024–25 season. However, with Hanna going to play for the Hurricanes, Haley also committed to the Miami Hurricanes instead.

Cavinder Twins joins long list of women basketball athletes to have thrown first pitch at MLB games

Women's sport is witnessing a big shift, with women's basketball soaring to new heights.

Much of this can be attributed to the WNBA rookies that joined the league this season. However, not long ago, all this was done by college athletes, and there have been many who have been to MLB games, like the Cavinder twins, to throw the ceremonial pitch.

Last weekend, JuJu Watkins, a sophomore guard from the USC Trojans, threw the first pitch at Dodger Stadium. LA Sparks rookies Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson also threw the first pitch ahead of the LA Dodgers game.

Another set of WNBA rookies, Angel Reese and Kamillar Cardosa, threw out first pitches at a Chicago Cubs game.

With the MLB season in progress, expect many more women basketball players turn up to throw first pitches.