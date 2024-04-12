Watch: Colton Cowser's second MLB home run to widen Orioles' lead against Red Sox in extra innings 

At Fenway Park on Thursday, Colton Cowser dispatched a no-doubter in right field for a three-run home run, extending the Baltimore Orioles lead over the Baltimore Red Sox in the 10th innings. His second home run of the season came against Isaiah Campbell, which had an exit velocity of 113.6 mph and sailed over 438 feet.

The home run helped the Orioles establish a six-run lead, eventually winning the game, 9-4.

Colton Cowser has been cruising this series, going 6-13 (.462). He started all three games and finally made his mark in the majors.

According to MLB Pipeline, Cowser is the 19th overall prospect. He made his major league debut last July but found his way back into the minors in less than six weeks:

“After I got optioned, it was like, ‘Why was I trying to do too much up there?’” Cowser said at the time. “When I got down [to Triple-A], I was playing free and easy. I learned that I need to just take the same way I was playing, go back up there and play the same way.”

In 2023, Cowser batted for a dismal .115 (7-for-61), with only four RBIs to show for it. Interestingly, his AAA numbers have continued to propel him as a top prospect. He hit .300, 17 home runs, 62 RBIs and a .937 OPS in 87 games last season in the minors. Now, it seems, he is finally hitting his stride in the majors.

Colton Cowser's 2 home runs power Orioles to extra innings blowout win

Earlier in the game, Colton Cowser homered in the top of the fifth against Garrett Whitlock. It went into left field, 357 feet deep and came off the bat at 103.7 mph.

The closely contested game went into extra innings following Conner Wong's game-tying home run in the eighth innings. However, the Orioles blew the Red Sox out in the 10th, scoring six runs to put any comeback out of reach.

It started with Gunnar Henderson, who dispatched a two-run homer in left field to take the Orioles two runs in front. This followed an RBI single from Cedric Mullins.

The win also meant the Orioles swept the Red Sox in their three-game series in Boston.

With the win, the Orioles improved to 8-4, while the Red Sox slid to 7-6.

