WATCH: Concerning scenes as Pete Alonso gets hit in the face during Mets' Spring Training BP

Pete Alonso is back with the New York Mets as the two sides agreed to a new two-year contract. The All-Star first baseman always wanted to stay with New York and is now joining an even better roster.

Ad

The Mets will need another solid season out of Alonso in 2025, and he is already getting work in at Spring Training. It's been a rough start to Spring Training for Alonso as he was hit in the face during batting practice.

"Pete Alonso was back on the field after being hit in the face by a ball earlier in morning workouts" -@SNYtv captioned the video

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alonso was playing near first base when he was hit with a baseball, but the incident was not captured on video. The video posted by SNY shows Alonso being tended to by the training staff members, before heading off into the clubhouse.

Fortunately, Alonso returned to practice with the New York Mets. He was seen back at first base during some live batting practice. Injuries are common during Spring Training, but it appears that Alonso was able to avoid a serious injury in this case.

Ad

During the free agency period, Alonso had several potential suitors, but ultimately the Mets decided to bring him back. Alonso has spent his entire MLB career with the Mets, belting 226 home runs since making his debut during the 2019 season.

Pete Alonso expresses excitement about getting to play with Juan Soto

Pete Alonso is used to being the face of the New York Mets. However, he is no longer the best player on the roster. In a huge move this offseason, the Mets signed Juan Soto to the biggest contract in MLB history.

Ad

Alonso joined the "Meet at the Apple" podcast on Wednesday. He praised Soto while expressing his excitement about playing with him.

"He's such a fantastic player. He's a phenomenal player. Where he'd have gone, he'd help them win," Alonso said. "But, by golly, I'm so happy he's with us. Every time you play against him, he has a big hit, makes a big play, or does something special. It's so nice to have him on our side now."

Ad

Alonso will now be asked to protect Soto in the middle of the lineup while also trying to avoid injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback