WATCH: Crowd goes wild as K-pop stars Heeseung, Jay, and Ni-Ki from ENHYPEN take first pitch at Mariners game

Members of the famous K-pop boy band ENHYPEN, Heeseung, Jay, and Ni-Ki graced the surface at T-Mobile Park to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the series opener between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves.

Ni-Ki stood on the mound while Jay and Heeseug stood on either side of him. The three rockstars pitched simultaneously to three catchers behind home plate. The crowd in the arena went ballistic at the sight of the K-pop artists casting the ball on Monday night.

Take a look at the ceremonial pitch by the ENHYPEN band here:

Two years ago, on August 20, 2022, the ENHYPEN band members graced the surface of Dodger Stadium to throw the ceremonial first pitch, celebrating Korean Heritage Month.

Band members Jake and Jay took turns throwing the pitch, with Justin Turner and a Dodger relief pitcher serving as catchers. The Dodgers won that game 2-1 against the Miami Marlins.

Take a look at the video here:

The recent appearance marked the second time the band members threw an MLB ceremonial pitch.

The Seattle Mariners took series opener against the Braves after a walk-off home run by Mitch Garver

The series opener between the Seattle Mariners and the Atlanta Braves turned into an all-out pitching battle. Bryce Miller and Max Fried delivered startling performances as starting pitchers on Monday. While Miller gave up one run on two hits and struck ten batters, Fried gave up no runs on zero hits and struck out seven batters in six innings.

The game reached its peak moment in the bottom of the ninth inning when Jorge Polanco delivered a crucial hit against Braves closer A.J. Minter, putting him on base as the tying run. Thus, the winning run followed as DH Mitch Garver stepped up to the plate.

Garver took the first look at a pitch by Minter and deposited it into the left-field stands to register a walk-off win for the Mariners.

