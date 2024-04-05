WATCH: Cubs first baseman Michael Busch makes incredible game-winning diving catch against former team

It was a game to remember for Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch. On Friday, the Cubs welcomed Busch's former club, the Los Angeles Dodgers, to Wrigley Field and slugged their way to an impressive 9-7 victory over the National League juggernauts.

While the Chicago Cubs putting up nine runs in a victory over a loaded roster such as the Los Angeles Dodgers is impressive enough, it was the former Dodger who stole the show at the end of the game.

Michael Busch made a sensational diving catch in the top of the ninth inning to seal the game for his new club and instantly place himself as a new fan favorite in Chicago.

"Michael Busch lays out for the catch and the Cubs raise the W! (via@WatchMarquee)" - @MLBONFOX

A former first-round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2019 MLB Draft, Busch struggled to earn much playing time with the club. Although he was considered a top prospect for a number of seasons, the 26-year-old was deemed expendable this offseason.

This winter, the Los Angeles Dodgers traded Busch to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for prospects Jackson Ferris and Zyhir Hope. The Cubs also received relief pitcher Yency Almonte as part of the deal. It's safe to say that Busch has already benefitted from the extended opportunity he has been given so far with the Cubs.

Michael Busch made an impact on both sides of the ball during the Cubs victory

It will be interesting to see how the Los Angeles Dodgers and their fans react to the excellent outing by Busch. The 26-year-old showcased his massive potential on both sides of the ball during the 9-7 victory for Chicago.

"Michael Busch says baseball be gone! First HR as a Cub" - @Cubs

Not only did Busch make the incredible game-winning diving catch in the ninth inning, but he also contributed on offense. Busch launched his first home run of the season off Dodgers relief pitcher Dinelson Lamet, proving to Chicago Cubs fans that the team may have landed a true bargain on the trade market.

Given his struggles to establish himself as an everyday player during his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, it is nice to see the former first-rounder excel with his new club.

