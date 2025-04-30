Watch: Daulton Varsho makes unbelievable back-handed catch leaving Jarren Duran perplexed at Rogers Center 

Toronto CF Daulton Varsho made an unbelievable catch in the series opener between the Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox at Rogers Center on Tuesday night that left Red Sox LF Jarren Duran dazed and confused.
Such was the sequence of events that played out in the top of the fourth inning that it left both dugouts and fans baffled. With one out, nobody on and a 1-0 count, Duran muscled an off-speed breaking ball by Jays pitcher Dillon Tate toward the center field.
Varsho tracked the ball well and made the run toward the center-field wall. In the process, he slipped and fell on the dirt track but still managed to backhand the ball while kneeling with his back toward the mound.
The sight left everyone inside the stadium – including the commentators – perplexed, and the home crowd began applauding Varsho's valiant effort of catching the ball and taking a hit away from Duran, who had already homered early on in the game.
Watch the video here:
"Just one of the most ridiculous plays you’re ever going to see in the sport of baseball," Underdog's Jared Carrabis wrote on X/Twitter.
Daulton Varsho goes hitless while Jarren Duran hits HR in series opener in Toronto
Bowden Francis started on the mound for the Blue Jays in the series opener against the Red Sox at Rogers Center on Tuesday. It was a disastrous outing for Francis as he gave up seven earned runs on eight hits in three frames.
Five different Red Sox hitters crushed a home run against Francis as the away team jumped to a 7-0 start in three innings. Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers, Alex Bregman, Kristian Campbell and William Abreu were the five batters who hit a HR each.
Blue Jays 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run HR to get the home team on board in the bottom of the third inning but the rest of his teammates including Daulton Varsho, Alejandro Kirk, Geroge Springer, Anthony Santander and others faltered at the plate.
The Red Sox won the series opener against the Blue Jays 10-2 in the end. The AL East rivals will play Game 2 on Wednesday and the series finale on Thursday.
The Blue Jays are currently 13-16 for the season, acquiring fourth spot in the division, while the Red Sox are 17-14 and hold second spot in the AL East standings. They are just 1.5 games behind division leaders, the New York Yankees.