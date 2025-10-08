  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • WATCH: David Ortiz makes huge faux pas on air, says 'Hitler' on live camera trying to pronounce Yankees pitcher's name

WATCH: David Ortiz makes huge faux pas on air, says 'Hitler' on live camera trying to pronounce Yankees pitcher's name

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 08, 2025 06:42 GMT
MLB: World Series-Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers - Source: Imagn
David Ortiz makes huge faux pas on air, says 'Hitler' on live camera trying to pronounce Yankees pitcher's name - Source: Imagn

New York Yankees rookie Cam Schlittler became a topic of discussion between David Ortiz, Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez. All three of them are providing postseason coverage for Fox alongside host Kevin Burkhardt.

Ad

With the Yankees winning ALDS Game 3 and staying alive in the postseason on Tuesday, attention turned towards Schlittler, who gave a historic performance of eight shutout innings to lead the club over Ortiz's former Boston Red Sox in the final game of the wildcard series.

Schlittler will be on the mound Wednesday night, and 'Big Papi' thought it would be better if he knew how to pronounce the rookie's second name. He asked A-Rod and Jeter about their version of pronunciations. A-Rod asked Ortiz to pitch his version too, and he mistakenly came up with a Nazi reference, mispronouncing the name as:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Hitler"

Of course, that wasn't the right pronunciation as the group erupted in laughter. Papi then said he would rather just call the rookie by his first name, 'Cam.' Burkhardt assumed control of the conversation and advised Ortiz to call him 'Cam' only.

Ad

Cam Schlittler receives huge praise from David Oriz after historic wild card performance

David Ortiz is a big fan of the Boston Red Sox. But the franchise was shown the door by Cam Schlittler, who, despite being the rookie, showed the poise of an ace big league pitcher.

Schlittler's dominant outing saw him allow no runs while striking out 12 batters over eight innings. Ortiz knows an ace when he sees one. The former Red Sox slugger said:

Ad
"He's got it, bro," Ortiz said. "He's got it. He's got it... He was abusing us last night."

It was not all, though. Schlittler is from Walpole, Massachusetts. Despite being the homeboy, he received quite the flak before and after the game as he was pitching for the Yankees. The rookie gave it right back to the Boston fanbase with a performance for the ages.

Ad
“I think they learned their lesson,” Schlittler said before adding, "“I get it, it’s part of the game. I was just kind of disappointed in the fact that, just being from that area, I wasn’t really expecting it to go that far."

When Cam Schlittler takes the mound Wednesday night, he will have another do-or-die game for him to lead. Let's see if he has it in him to force Game 5 in Toronto.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications