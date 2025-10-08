WATCH: David Ortiz makes huge faux pas on air, says 'Hitler' on live camera trying to pronounce Yankees pitcher's name

New York Yankees rookie Cam Schlittler became a topic of discussion between David Ortiz, Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez. All three of them are providing postseason coverage for Fox alongside host Kevin Burkhardt.With the Yankees winning ALDS Game 3 and staying alive in the postseason on Tuesday, attention turned towards Schlittler, who gave a historic performance of eight shutout innings to lead the club over Ortiz's former Boston Red Sox in the final game of the wildcard series.Schlittler will be on the mound Wednesday night, and 'Big Papi' thought it would be better if he knew how to pronounce the rookie's second name. He asked A-Rod and Jeter about their version of pronunciations. A-Rod asked Ortiz to pitch his version too, and he mistakenly came up with a Nazi reference, mispronouncing the name as:&quot;Hitler&quot;Of course, that wasn't the right pronunciation as the group erupted in laughter. Papi then said he would rather just call the rookie by his first name, 'Cam.' Burkhardt assumed control of the conversation and advised Ortiz to call him 'Cam' only.Cam Schlittler receives huge praise from David Oriz after historic wild card performanceDavid Ortiz is a big fan of the Boston Red Sox. But the franchise was shown the door by Cam Schlittler, who, despite being the rookie, showed the poise of an ace big league pitcher.Schlittler's dominant outing saw him allow no runs while striking out 12 batters over eight innings. Ortiz knows an ace when he sees one. The former Red Sox slugger said:&quot;He's got it, bro,&quot; Ortiz said. &quot;He's got it. He's got it... He was abusing us last night.&quot;It was not all, though. Schlittler is from Walpole, Massachusetts. Despite being the homeboy, he received quite the flak before and after the game as he was pitching for the Yankees. The rookie gave it right back to the Boston fanbase with a performance for the ages.“I think they learned their lesson,” Schlittler said before adding, &quot;“I get it, it’s part of the game. I was just kind of disappointed in the fact that, just being from that area, I wasn’t really expecting it to go that far.&quot;When Cam Schlittler takes the mound Wednesday night, he will have another do-or-die game for him to lead. Let's see if he has it in him to force Game 5 in Toronto.