WATCH: Deflated Oakland Athletics allow fan to run the bases unhindered in front of nearly empty stadium

With a record of 12-45, the Oakland Athletics are the worst team in the MLB by a considerable margin. However, their season now appears to have hit a new low.

Ahead of the team's match against the Atlanta Braves on May 30, a fan rushed the field and began to run the bases. The grounds crew looked on passively and the fan was not apprehended.

MLB analyst Ben Verlander posted the video on his Twitter page, and derided the Oakland Athletics for not having the wherewithall - or motivation - to do anything to stop the trespasser.

This Oakland A’s fan ran out onto the field before the game in Oakland, went all the way around the bases, and NOBODY cared 🤣 https://t.co/BjGyHe4eZI

With an average attendance of less than 9,000 fans per game in their 45,000-seat stadium, the Athletics rank at the very bottom of the MLB average attendance list. During this game against the Atlanta Braves, just over 5,000 fans were on hand to watch the contest.

The fan effortlessly hopped back over the infield wall and entered the bleachers after he ran around the bases. This comes in stark contrast to a fan who was violently tackled at a Los Angeles Dodgers game after hopping onto the field on play to propose to his girlfriend.

The Oakland Athletics won the game against the Atlanta Braves by a score of 2-1 after a bases-loaded fielding error by Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley in the 9th inning. After a 7-2 win over the Braves on May 29, the win marks only the second time this season that the A's have won two consective games.

"ICYMI: The Oakland Athletics walked off the Atlanta Braves last night" - Pack the Brew

With their dismal record, the Oakland Athletics find themselves 24.5 games behind the Texas Rangers, who lead the AL West. More still, the team is 17 games behind the Seattle Mariners, who are the division's second-worst team.

Oakland Athletics fan moment is another indictment of the team

Perhaps the fan was not apprehended due to the fact that the O.Co Coliseum in Oakland is on the way out. After purchasing a massive property in Las Vegas, the team is eyeing imminent relocation to the desert. Widely considered the worst stadium in the MLB due to it's structural issues and animal infestations, perhaps the fan should try his luck elsewhere now.

