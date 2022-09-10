WATCH: Derek Jeter gives thanks to New York Yankees organization and its fans for their support in monumentous return to Yankee Stadium for Hall of Fame Tribute Night

Derek Jeter made his return to Yankee Stadium tonight as the organization celebrated Jeter's 2020 Hall of Fame induction. The long-time New York Yankees shortstop showed up at the stadium with his daughters and his family. It was quite the event for the organization.

"It feels good to be back. I'll tell you that much." - Derek Jeter

After loud and long applause from New York fans at the ballpark, Derek Jeter said it feels good to be back at the park. "The Captain" spent his entire 20-year career in the pinstripes.

"But I think one thing you can't do enough of is thank people, be gracious, and be appreciative" - Jeter said

Derek Jeter went on to thank Hal Steinbrener and the Steinbrener family. He then went on to thank Aaron Boone and the front office, to the dismay of New York fans. When Jeter mentioned Boone and the front office, an eruption of boos was heard.

"I see you guys are ready for the playoff push"

He went on to thank his family for their support throughout his career. Jeter brought his two daughters to stand next to him as he delivered his speech. It was their first time at Yankee Stadium.

"I told you this place is special" - Jeter mentions to his daughter

Jeter went on to mention how lucky he was to be able to spend 23 years with one organization. He was able to play with some of the best MLB players during his time with the Yankees. Ex-Yankees manager Joe Torre, Mariano Rivera, and the Yankees pitching great CC Sabathia were a couple of Yankee greats in attendance.

CC Sabathia, Tino Martinez, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, Mariano Rivera & Joe Torre in the house for Derek Jeter Hall of Fame night at Yankee Stadium

"The thing I'm most thankful for, most gracious, and what i appreciate the most, is all you fans"

Derek Jeter feels the most at home in front of his New York Yankees fans

While giving thanks to his fans, Jeter went on to explain what it feels like to be home. He grew up in New Jersey, was raised in Kalamazoo, and now resides in Miami. However, he is at home when in front of his Yankees fans.

Since his time with the Yankees ended, Derek Jeter hasn't spent much time at Yankee Stadium, but he vows that will change.

"I truly look forward to hopefully seeing a lot more of you in the future. Thank you very much, I appreciate it."

