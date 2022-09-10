WATCH: Derek Jeter takes daughters on first trip to Yankee Stadium ahead of highly anticipated Hall of Fame Induction Tribute Night

The New York Yankees are ready to roll out the carpet this evening for Derek Jeter to celebrate his Hall of Fame induction.

Jeter, one of baseball’s greatest of all time, made the trip to Cooperstown last September, for which he will be honored tonight at the Yankee Stadium

For Jeter, the occasion is extra special, and for a reason that has nothing to do with baseball.

Jeter and his wife are on their way to the ceremony, along with their three daughters. According to Jeter, his daughters have never seen a packed Yankee Stadium.

Jeter shared a video of himself in his car, having a chat with his daughters while on their way to Yankee Stadium. Fair play to his daughters, they seem to have their priorities straight.

Derek Jeter @derekjeter The girls are looking forward to their first time at Yankee Stadium tonight. The girls are looking forward to their first time at Yankee Stadium tonight. https://t.co/jdOFiYOKaQ

When Jeter asked them what they were all looking forward to seeing, one of them replied, “I want to eat,” almost instantaneously.

Jeter then asked if they wanted to go on the field with the players. One daughter answered, “I’m not a good baseball player. I don’t want to break my leg like you did.”

Jeter assured his daughters that they don’t have to worry about anything like that happening. Were they convinced? We don’t know that yet, but we wouldn't need to wait long to find out.

First 40,000 fans to receive Derek Jeter Hall of Fame replica plaque

A grand career like Derek Jeter’s calls for a larger-than-life celebration. The New York Yankees are going the extra mile and more to honor one of their favorite sons.

The first 40,000 fans through the gate this evening will receive a replica Jeter Hall of Fame plaque.

New York Yankees @Yankees Gates will open at 5pm for tonight’s game. We ask fans to be seated by 6:30pm for tonight’s Derek Jeter Hall of Fame Tribute Ceremony. Gates will open at 5pm for tonight’s game. We ask fans to be seated by 6:30pm for tonight’s Derek Jeter Hall of Fame Tribute Ceremony. https://t.co/9CzPHhZ9Xc

Jeter will also throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Yankees take on the Tampa Bay Rays in a crucial AL East fixture.

The Yankees have been a trainwreck since the All-Star break; a miserable run that has seen their divisional lead shrink from 16 games to 4.5.

The Rays are breathing down their necks in second-place. The importance of the series cannot be stated enough, especially with less than four weeks remaining.

The Rays series could potentially make or break the Yankees’ chances of winning the AL East pennant. They will be hopeful of Jeter's presence tonight translating into good luck and a vital win.

