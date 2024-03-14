WATCH: Devastating baseball collision during college game sends internet into frenzy

A viral video depicting a violent baseball collision during a college baseball game a few weeks ago has been making the rounds on the internet recently. The collision happened during a game between the University of Southern Indiana and the University of St. Thomas.

In the clip, the batter hit the ball to the first baseman. With the batter and first baseman racing to the bag, both met at full speed, immediately sending both players to the ground.

The St. Thomas pitcher quickly checked in on the Southern Indiana batter lying face down in the dirt. It is unclear who was on the worse end of this, as both players took huge blows.

Some are comparing this to one of the most violent baseball collisions in the game. They certainly have a case for it, but some others need to be mentioned, too.

Taking a look back at other violent baseball collisions

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey (Image via Getty)

You cannot mention violent baseball collisions without taking a look back at San Francisco Giants legend Buster Posey's collision. It happened in 2011 and ended Posey's promising sophomore season.

It led to MLB changing its rules on collision at home plate. Catchers can no longer block the plate, and runners can no longer deviate from their direct pathway to initiate contact.

Another violent collision that older baseball fans will be familiar with was Pete Rose's big hit on Ray Fosse in the 1970 MLB All-Star Game. Rose met Fosse at the plate and hit him square in the chest as he lunged toward home.

It led to Fosse separating his shoulder and is one of the most famous plays in ASG history. You would never see a player trying to score this hard in an All-Star game today.

