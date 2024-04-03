WATCH: Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte mashes no-doubt home run against Yankees

There is a legitimate case to be made about Ketel Marte being the most underrated player in the MLB. The 30-year-old infielder has been a consistent producer at the dish throughout his career and was up to his old tricks on Wednesday against the New York Yankees.

The reigning NLCS MVP flashed the power he possesses in his bat during Wednesday's matchup against the New York Yankees. Ketel Marte was all over a pitch from Yankees starter Carlos Rodon, launching a true no-doubt home run over the left-field fence, tying the game at 2-2.

"Absolute no-doubter shot for Ketel Marte" - @BarnHasSpoken2

The infielder has been excellent yet again to start the season for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Although Wednesday's home run was his first of the season, he has been a force at the plate for his club. Entering Wednesday's action, Marte had appeared in all six of the Diamondbacks' games, posting an impressive .375 batting average and an .830 OPS.

A 10-year pro, Marte started his career with the Seattle Mariners before moving to the Arizona Diamondbacks. In the time, the veteran from Nizao, Dominican Republic has earned himself an All-Star selection, as well as was named the NLCS MVP after helping his club clinch a World Series berth.

"Make that 1,001 career hits for Ketel Marte" - @PHNX_Dbacks

Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will look to make it back to the World Series in 2024

Last season saw the Diamondbacks make an improbable run to the World Series. Although they ultimately fell to the Texas Rangers, the club proved that they would be a force to be reckoned with for years to come. It's not only Ketel Marte who has helped shape the current culture around the team but a number of young stars and proven veterans.

Players such as Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Corbin Carroll, Zac Gallen, and Christian Walker have helped Arizona become a force in the National League. Not to mention some of their offseason acquisitions, Eugenio Suarez and Joc Pederson, who will help the team push for a second straight World Series appearance.

It will be a difficult road to the title matchup as other National League clubs such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves are viewed as the favorites. That being said, it's clear that the D-Backs are here to stay.

