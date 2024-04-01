WATCH: Dodgers All-Star Max Muncy's clutch go-ahead home run to complete Dodgers turnaround

In the recently concluded game, Max Muncy contributed late in the game to help the Dodgers topple the St. Louis Cardinals yet again. The Dodgers were trailing 3-4 in the eighth inning when Muncy belted John King's slider to the right field stands. This two-run shot helped the Dodgers take a one-run lead over the Cardinals, which they were able to sustain and close the game 5-4.

Max Muncy, who came off as a pinch hitter and later replaced Kike Hernandez at third, had two hits, including a home run and contributed two RBIs.

Apart from Muncy, Teoscar Hernandez had a great game, finishing with two hits, including one home run and two RBIs. Gavin Stone started for the Dodgers and pitched five innings for three earned runs, during which he allowed seven hits, one walk and six strikeouts. Daniel Hudson closed out the inning for the Dodgers.

Max Muncy on becoming an above-average defender this season

The Dodgers' third baseman, Max Muncy, had a terrible year playing third base. He allowed 16 errors in the 2023 regular season, his most in a single season.

Even in Game 2 of the Seoul Series against the San Diego Padres, Muncy gave up two errors, which turned pivotal in the Dodgers' 15-11 loss.

In an interaction in February, Muncy acknowledged his shortcomings in defensive play at third but assured that he could be an above-average defender.

"That’s not who I was. I know I can be an above-average defender, and I’ve been an above-average defender in the past," Muncy said via The Athletic. "I couldn’t get down into the ground, and it’s hard to perform when you can’t do that."

The Dodgers signed Kike Hernandez to a one-year deal and he is expected to take up third base when Muncy is not in the lineup.

Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes also believes in Muncy's comeback as a defender playing third.

"The way [Muncy] attacked this offseason, how he looks coming in, it is a big focus of him wanting to go out and prove that he’s still really good at third base, which we all believe," Gomes said. "He’s on a mission. He’s really focused right now. And we’re excited to get him out there."

The Dodgers will next play their archrivals, the San Francisco Giants, on Monday at Dodger Stadium.

