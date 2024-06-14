WATCH: Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw seen pitching off mound as he continues ramping up rehab process

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is nearing his return to the mound this season. He has been on the IL since the start of the season after having surgery to repair the glenohumeral ligaments and capsule of his shoulder.

He has been building his arm up all of May and was spotted throwing a simulated game on Thursday. This is likely the last simulated game he will throw before starting his minor-league rehab assignment.

Kershaw initially hinted at a July/August return ahead of the season, but the rehab has gone exceptionally well. A July return to the rotation seems to be on the horizon.

Clayton Kershaw is not the only Dodgers pitcher waiting to return

While Clayton Kershaw is close to returning to the rotation, another Dodgers pitcher is currently making his way back. Bobby Miller has been on the IL since April 13 with shoulder inflammation but has been rehabbing in the minors.

Miller was huge for the club in his first season in the big leagues last year. He started 22 games, compiling an 11-4 record with a 3.76 ERA on 124.1 innings of work.

While missing two starters, the Blue Crew has managed to pitch well. With the addition of Tyler Glasnow, they hold the fourth-lowest ERA across Major League Baseball (3.26).

It will be interesting to see what the club decides to do once both Miller and Kershaw are healthy enough to return. James Paxton or Gavin Stone could get the short end of the stick.

This is a problem plenty of teams across the board would love to have. Most teams are scurrying to try and find arms to fill their starting rotations with all the injuries this season.

