Watch: Dodgers OF Jason Heyward reveals his top 5 MLB players list featuring Mike Trout, Barry Bonds, and more

In a recent video uploaded on social media, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Jason Heyward listed his top MLB players of all time, and it includes only one current player.

The veteran outfielder has been limited to only four appearances for LA due to injury, and their outfielder continues to slump in the opening weeks of the season. While he's still in the IL, he gained some traction on social media with his selection of the top five players of all time in the MLB.

First on Jason Heyward's list is Hank Aaron, who is followed by Barry Bonds in second. Both are legends of the game and deserve their place at the top.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They are followed by Ken Griffey Jr. in third and Willie Mays in fourth. Heyward took a moment to decide on the fifth name and settled on Mike Trout of the LA Angels, who is also the only current plaer on the list. Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Heyward, 34, was placed in the IL at the start of the month due to lower back tightness and has not made much progress so far. While he works on his rehabilitation, he features in a recent video, listing his all-time top players in the MLB.

Jason Heyward was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the 2007 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2010. after five seasons in the majors with Braves,

He had a short stint with the St. Louis Cardinals before joining the Chicago Cubs in 2016. In his first season with them, he won the World Series, adding it to the several individual awards over his career.

Heyward signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers ahead of 2022 and has since broken into their lineup.

Dodgers outfield continues to struggle with Jason Heyward on the IL

Despite assembling a formidable roster over the offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers outfield has struggled in the opening weeks of the MLB season.

Veteran outfielder Jason Heyward was poised to play a big role but has been out of action for more than two weeks with lower-back stiffness.

Expand Tweet

While their outfield has seen chages in the past few days, the likes of James Outman, Chris Taylor and Kike Hernandez have been struggling.

According to FanGraphs, the Dodgers outfield has a collective -0.5 WAR, which is disappointing, given the talent they have at hand. They will hole to improve their defense in the coming weeks.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback