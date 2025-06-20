WATCH: Dodgers, Padres' benches clear after skippers Dave Roberts, Mike Shildt clash over Fernando Tatis Jr. HBP

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres share an intense rivalry in the National League West, and baseball fans witnessed another installment of their rivalry in an intense four-game series this week.

Ad

The two teams, leading up to the series finale on Thursday, were involved in a few heated exchanges, with players from both teams getting hit by pitches. These continued in the series finale.

Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. took a hit, for the second time in the series, from Dodgers rookie Jack Little, who was brought in the eighth inning for his MLB debut. It was the fifth time Tatis was hit by the Dodgers over the last two seasons and the third time in the last 10 days.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Padres manager Mike Shildt rushed onto the pitch, barking at the Dodgers dugout as both benches cleared. The two managers were involved in a scuffle with Roberts seemingly shouting at Shildt, "We'll talk later." Both managers were ejected from the game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It was a rough MLB debut for Little as he conceded two runs on four hits in just two innings in his first outing at Dodger Stadium. His manager said he rushed onto the pitch to protect the debutant.

“I’m taking starters out of the game, trying to get this game over with and get this kid a couple innings," Roberts said. "And so that’s why, I felt, I took that personal. Because I understand the game, and I understand that it doesn’t feel good to get hit.”

Ad

Padres retaliate as Shohei Ohtani gets hit for second time in the series

However, it wasn't the only hit by pitch of the game, as the Padres' pitching staff retaliated in the bottom of the ninth inning. San Diego reliever Robert Suarez struck Shohei Ohtani as the Dodgers dugout seemed ready to rush out.

However, Ohtani, who was hit by a pitch for a second time in the series, waved off his teammates as the Padres reliever was ejected from the game. The drama was followed by a nervy end to the game as the Dodgers scored three runs to make it 5-3, only for the Padres to prevail and avoid a series sweep on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More