  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • WATCH: Dodgers-Padres rivalry turns ugly as security handcuffs San Diego fan

WATCH: Dodgers-Padres rivalry turns ugly as security handcuffs San Diego fan

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Aug 24, 2025 06:09 GMT
Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres - Game 4 - Source: Getty
Dodgers and Padres have heated fan interactions as part of their rivalry (Source: Getty Images)

There is no love lost between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres. The rivalry has intensified lately, with both teams emerging as not only competitors in the National League West but also top contenders in the league. Tempers have also flared between the fans as a result.

Ad

The latest incident came after Saturday's game at Petco Park. After the San Diego took a 5-1 win, two groups of fans were seen brawling in the concession stands.

In the heat of things, it was hard to distinguish the separate groups as punches were being thrown by everyone. From the video that has surfaced online, a couple wearing Dodgers jerseys were initially in a fist fight with a rival fan wearing a light-coloured jersey before others joined in.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Security guards were quickly on the scene, restraining a Padres fan with handcuffs.

Ad

This is not the first instance of a negative fan interaction between the two teams. Owing to the proximity of the two cities, it is easier for fans to catch some action even on the road. Thus, away fans often seem to get involved, outnumbered by home fans.

In September of 2022, a similar fight broke out in the stands.

youtube-cover
Ad

Things went further out of hand last season when the two teams faced off in the National League Division Series. The Padres had to first implement a strong ticketing system to keep Dodgers fans out of Petco Park. Dodgers fans threw items at outfielder Jurickson Profar after he taunted a fan, which prompted the home team to put out an advisory requesting fans to limit abusive behaviour.

During their series in June, there were hits on batters by pitches. After Fernando Tatis took a hit during the June 19th game, benches cleared with both managers, Dave Roberts and Mike Shildt, getting ejected.

Ad

Padres overcome Dodgers to take NL West lead

The Dodgers lineup didn't have any answer for six classy innings from Padres starter Nestor Cortes Jr., who was claimed at the deadline from the Milwaukee Brewers. He held them to just one hit and no walks with three strikeouts, having retired their first 16 batters.

He was ably supported by Xander Bogaerts and Ramon Laureano, who drove in two runs each. The Padres, with the 5-1 win, have now gone 1.0 game ahead in the NL West and will have a chance to double the lead on Sunday.

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications