WATCH: Dodgers-Padres rivalry turns ugly as security handcuffs San Diego fan

There is no love lost between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres. The rivalry has intensified lately, with both teams emerging as not only competitors in the National League West but also top contenders in the league. Tempers have also flared between the fans as a result.The latest incident came after Saturday's game at Petco Park. After the San Diego took a 5-1 win, two groups of fans were seen brawling in the concession stands.In the heat of things, it was hard to distinguish the separate groups as punches were being thrown by everyone. From the video that has surfaced online, a couple wearing Dodgers jerseys were initially in a fist fight with a rival fan wearing a light-coloured jersey before others joined in.Security guards were quickly on the scene, restraining a Padres fan with handcuffs.This is not the first instance of a negative fan interaction between the two teams. Owing to the proximity of the two cities, it is easier for fans to catch some action even on the road. Thus, away fans often seem to get involved, outnumbered by home fans.In September of 2022, a similar fight broke out in the stands.Things went further out of hand last season when the two teams faced off in the National League Division Series. The Padres had to first implement a strong ticketing system to keep Dodgers fans out of Petco Park. Dodgers fans threw items at outfielder Jurickson Profar after he taunted a fan, which prompted the home team to put out an advisory requesting fans to limit abusive behaviour.During their series in June, there were hits on batters by pitches. After Fernando Tatis took a hit during the June 19th game, benches cleared with both managers, Dave Roberts and Mike Shildt, getting ejected.Padres overcome Dodgers to take NL West leadThe Dodgers lineup didn't have any answer for six classy innings from Padres starter Nestor Cortes Jr., who was claimed at the deadline from the Milwaukee Brewers. He held them to just one hit and no walks with three strikeouts, having retired their first 16 batters.He was ably supported by Xander Bogaerts and Ramon Laureano, who drove in two runs each. The Padres, with the 5-1 win, have now gone 1.0 game ahead in the NL West and will have a chance to double the lead on Sunday.