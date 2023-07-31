WATCH: Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas makes his pitching debut vs Reds

The Los Angeles Dodgers' Miguel Rojas, a Venezuelan player, took the mound for the first time in his MLB career in the third game of the series between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles team.

Before facing the Reds, the Dodgers had an 8-0 losing streak. Dave Roberts made the decision to assign a position player to the mound in this circumstance, and Rojas was the one he picked.

Dodgers' Miguel Rojas as a pitcher

Miguel Rojas made his Major League Baseball appearance as a pitcher for the first time in his 10-year career. The infielder, taking the mound as a right-handed pitcher, didn't get off to a good start as he allowed Kevin Newman to a double. But later, he was successful in retiring Stuart Fairchild to get the first out.

Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers

Rojas retired Spencer Steer with a safe groundout to the first baseman for the second out. However, he then gave up a run by allowing Joey Votto to a double. Rojas then caused additional issues by pitching at Christian Encarnacion-Strand. After Tyler Stephenson's hit, they forced out at second base to complete his task.

At the end of an inning in which he gave up two hits and one run, Rojas needed 13 pitches to get out. Despite the Dodgers' 9-0 loss to Cincinnati, Miggy Ro will always remember this moment since it was his first time in the Major Leagues as a pitcher.

Rojas was signed as an amateur free agent by the Cincinnati Reds organization in 2006. He played in their minor league system through 2012, making it as far as the AAA Louisville Bats to finish his 2012 campaign.

Rojas played with the Miami Marlins from 2015 to 2022 after making his MLB debut with the Dodgers in 2014.