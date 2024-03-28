Watch: Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts serves up smiles and chicken at Raising Cane's counter 

LA Dodgers versatile ace and lead-off hitter Mookie Betts served up some smiles and some chicken on Wednesday at Raising Cane's Alhambra restaurant in East Boulevard, California. This initiative was led by the LA shortstop to serve the community, as is his philanthropic nature.

In turn, the Raising Cane's franchise donated $100,000 to Mookie Betts' 50-50 Foundation, which works to aid and uplift the kids in need of medical and financial assistance.

Take a look at the video here:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

There was a horde of fans waiting in long lines just to get a glimpse of their favorite Dodgers star as Betts served up some of Cane's combo boxes to the hungry crowd.

Raising Cane's thanked Mookie Betts for his kind gesture and felt proud of donating to his organization as the check was accepted by both Mookie and his wife, Brianna Betts.

Screenshot from Raising Cane's story on Instagram

Mookie Betts set to enthrall crowds with his versatility in both aspects of the game in 2024

Mookie Betts is a six-time Gold Glover and has won all those awards as a right-fielder for the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Earlier this month, manager Dave Roberts decided to make some positional shifts in the infield, which swapped Betts for the shortstop role and saw Gavin Lux go to the seventh base, where Betts had made his home since the second half of the 2023 season.

Mookie Betts has seemingly hit form at the right moment with his at-bats throughout the Cactus League games, hitting the maiden home run of LA's 2024 regular season during Game 2 of the Seoul Series. The game saw Betts end up raking in four hits and driving in six runs to set the tone ahead of the new season.

Moreover, despite his early struggles at the shortstop position, manager Dave Roberts has voiced his confidence in Betts' ability to shine during the regular season for the LA Dodgers.

Before, Betts took on the role of playing shortstop, which was earlier touted as a temporary shift, but soon became a permanent one.

He said:

"We’re all on the same page here. We don’t care what happens. We just want to win. We don’t care how we really get there.

"The most important thing is winning. You can put me wherever. As long as I’m on the diamond, I’m going to do the best I can do and we’ll see what happens after that." - Betts on his positional shift via MLB.com

The Dodgers resume their 2024 MLB season at home in a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals starting on Thursday.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.