WATCH: Edwin Diaz's kids thrilled with Mets star's thunderous return after lengthy absence

A touching video of the excitement of New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz’s children has gone viral. Diaz, who had been sidelined for more than a year due to an injury sustained during the 2023 World Baseball Classic, is making a comeback to the field as the 2024 regular season approaches.

The viral video shows Edwin Diaz’s kids loudly cheering for their father during a spring training game against the Miami Marlins. As Diaz struck out a batter, the kids started chanting, "Let’s go Mets," and "Let’s go daddy." The pure joy on their faces was clear as they jumped and screamed in celebration of their father’s successful performance.

Edwin Diaz has made a historic comeback with the New York Mets after striking out three batters

The Puerto Rican reliever made his comeback in a preseason game against the Miami Marlins. This was his first appearance in a professional baseball game since suffering a knee tendon tear during the World Baseball Classic in March of 2023. Diaz, nicknamed "Sugar," displayed his prowess by striking out all three batters he faced.

Edwin Diaz demonstrated command of his skills, throwing nine strikes on 14 pitches and reaching an astonishing 98 miles per hour with his fastball. Diaz is usually a closer, but he took the field in the fifth inning and struck out Jesús Sanchez, Avisaí Garcia, and Jon Berti, showing his dominance.

The Puerto Rican closer confidently delivered his pitches, including a devastating slider that clinched each strikeout. Diaz’s return to the field, emphasized by his children’s delighted reactions, demonstrates how well he has recovered from missing the entire 2023 MLB season.

As the New York Mets, led by Venezuelan manager Carlos Mendoza, wait for Diaz to get back to his 2022 form — a season in which he won the Trevor Hoffman Award as the best reliever in the National League — the story of his emotional and inspiring comeback is capturing the attention of baseball fans all over the world.

