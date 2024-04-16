Watch: Elly De La Cruz makes incredible sliding catch to rob Jonathan Clase of a base hit 

In the game against the Seattle Mariners, Cincinnati Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz showcased his fielding abilities with an incredible play in the outfield. Jonathan Clase put the ball in the air in left field and the baseball was quickly sinking between the third baseman and left fielder. However, out of nowhere, De La Cruz made a sliding catch to rob Clase of a hit.

Sunday's game was taken by the Mariners as they blew out the Reds, 9-3.

Frankie Montas, who started for the Reds, took an early exit after giving up five earned runs in just 2.0 innings.

For the Mariners, both Mitch Haniger and Jorge Polanco had a home run and three RBIs. George Kirby pitched a gem from the mound, pitching six innings for two earned runs and six strikeouts.

Notably, De La Cruz went hitless in his four plate appearances.

Elly De La Cruz's combo of speed and power leaves coach impressed

There aren't a lot of hitters who possess the rare combo of power and quality to run hard over bases. However, Elly De La Cruz is among the select few and he recently showcased this quality with an inside-the-park home run on April 8 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 22-year-old hit a sinking liner that missed the meat of diving center fielder Sal Frelick, heading for the warning track. This helped De La Cruz score his first inside-the-park homer, which he registered with a speed of 30 feet per second. He reached home within 15 seconds.

“When I saw him miss that ball, I said ‘I’m going home.’” De La Cruz said. “No matter what happens, I’m going home.”

This combo of speed and power even left Reds manager David Bell impressed:

“The exciting, fun part is to watch Elly run, which is incredible,” Bell said. “But at the same time, we’re looking at the at-bats he had to get into those positions. He’s working so hard at it. It’s nice to see it pay off.”

Reds outfielder Will Benson spoke about De La Cruz's off-field contributions and said he is a treat to be around:

“I think Cincinnati is truly blessed with a real superstar,” Benson said. “He doesn’t change, regardless of what he’s going through. He’s a genuine treat to be around.”

Elly De La Cruz has got everyone's attention with his combo of speed and power, and will look to lead to Reds to the playoffs this season.

