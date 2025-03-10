WATCH: Fan breaks the internet at Coastal vs East Carolina NCAA baseball clash with viral selfie-taking moment

The 2025 NCAA baseball season is underway, and Coastal Carolina was taking on East Carolina on March 8. Those are two of the better NCAA baseball programs in that part of the country, but the action on the field was not the biggest story.

ESPN Plus was covering the game, and their cameraman was able to catch a moment that shocked the internet. When cameras were showing two young females in the crowd, they were able to see one of them taking an interesting selfie.

"The greatest moment in ESPN Plus history," @Bpquigs captioned his post

It was a short video that was captured by ESPN Plus and then shared by a user on "X" that goes by the handle @Bpquigs. It's pretty clear what went on in the video, but an additional post described the hilarious moment.

"NO WAY SHE JUST GOT CAUGHT TAKING A*S PIC ON TV 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

Not only did this moment catch the attention of those who were watching the game, but other NCAA baseball fans commented as well.

"How did these two wind up at a Coastal ECU game?" One fan commented.

"Well the camera man could have changed his focus back on the game sooner," another fan commented.

Another follower was able to focus on another part of the video and described a young fan who was checking out the selfie.

"Lil man knew what was going on! 🤣🤣🤣" @Stephen_Mac03 commented.

"Lil man is on point!!!" one fan commented.

NCAA Baseball providing memorable moments early in 2025 season

NCAA baseball doesn't really start to heat up until later on in the season as March is typically dominated by college basketball. There have already been several memorable moments early on in the season, but not all of them have been for things taking place during the games.

During a recent game between Northeastern and Hawaii, those two teams got involved in a postgame scuffle as they were shaking hands.

"Northeastern and Hawaii with a lil postgame handshake scuffle 👀," 11Point7 College Baseball captioned.

College baseball teams are trying to play their way to the College World Series in Omaha, but there are still months before that time comes. There will be plenty more must-see moments throughout the season, and those moments will continue to go viral.

