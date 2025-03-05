WATCH: Heated scenes as Northeastern Huskies vs Hawaii series ends in fistfights between NCAA baseball players

The 2025 NCAA baseball season has already witnessed some tense moments. That intensity took another step on Tuesday during the extra inning game between Northeastern University and the University of Hawaii.

Hawaii outlasted Northeastern in 12 innings to win the series finale, and that is when the drama started. In a video shared on social media, the two teams got into a bit of a scuffle in the postgame handshake line.

"Northeastern and Hawaii with a lil postgame handshake scuffle 👀," 11Point7 College Baseball captioned.

The video starts with the players going through the handshake line with no issues, but there is a scuffle starting off in the background. Players from both teams ran to protect their teammates.

Hawaii gets off to a terrific start in the 2025 NCAA Baseball season, going 10-2 through the first 12 games. Meanwhile, Northeastern is 4-5 following the loss.

The NCAA Baseball season is long and the College World Series is not even set to begin until Jun. 13.

40-Year NCAA baseball record shattered by George Mason Patriots

Post-game scuffles are not the news fans want to see, but there was more positive news coming from the sport on Tuesday. The George Mason Patriots broke a 40-year record on Tuesday by scoring a whopping 23 runs in an inning, going past the previous record, which was 21.

George Mason shared the NCAA baseball record-breaking news on social media as the team took a 23-0 lead over Holy Cross in the top of the third inning.

Holy Cross allowed eight walks, hitting five batters and also committed three errors. For comparison, the MLB record for most runs in an inning is 17, set by the Boston Red Sox against the Detroit Tigers on June 18, 1953.

The college baseball season is just getting going, and every team is hoping to be playing in Omaha at the end of the season.

