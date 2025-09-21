[WATCH] Fan’s surprising request to Mike Trout after catching 3x MVP's 400th HR ball goes viral

Mike Trout joined an illustrious list consisting of 59 players with at least 400 home runs in baseball. The Los Angeles Angels slugger's homer helped his team defeat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Saturday.In the top of the eighth inning, Trout took reliever Jaden Hill's 3-1 count fastball deep into the center-left field stands, which Stacast projected to be 485 no-doubter. It was his 200th home run on the road, with 200 coming at home at Angels Stadium, becoming the 20th player to hit 400 homers for a franchise.“It was good that I knew I got it,” Trout said. “… Just one of the ones when you’re in Colorado and you barrel one, you know it’s going.”After the game, the fan that caught the home run ball, Alberto and his family, met Trout, a three-time American League MVP. Instead of asking for a lot in exchange for the ball, Alberto asked to play catch with the 34-year-old.Here's the video: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMike Trout's 22nd home run this season was his second one since Aug. 6. He has been a franchise leader since 2020 when he passed Tim Salmon's 299 home run mark.“Coming into this season, that was on the list,” Trout said. “I’m just happy it’s over. I’m enjoying it, obviously. … my buddies back home and my family back in Jersey can stop texting me to make the 400 [club].”Mike Trout opens up about battling through injuryMike Trout's stat line of .229/.358/.414 is down by his career average of .294/.407/.569. He has been balancing both offense and defense while going through a bruise on his left knee.“I’ve been battling it pretty much all year,” Trout said. “Just recognizing the ball, seeing the ball. It seems like the majority of the year, I would take a few pitches early -- good pitches to hit -- and then start chasing because I’m trying to get going.“Playing defense instead of being on the offensive side.”Despite injury, Trout has played 124 games this season, the most he has managed in six seasons. He's the second active player to reach 400 home runs, joining an exclusive list of five players who have 400+ dingers and 200+ stolen bases before the end of their age-33 campaign.