WATCH: Fan takes a hard tumble down the seats while trying to catch a foul ball

MLB enthusiasts are known to go to great lengths to snag a ball, and one memorable incident unfolded during Friday Night's showdown between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves.

In a commanding victory, the Atlanta Braves outscored the New York Mets with an impressive 7-0 lead. Eddie Rosario's three RBIs, coupled with Charlie Morton's seven walks, contributed to the Atlanta Braves overwhelming the Mets during the game.

The MLB leaders are currently 6-1 this year against the New York Mets. They need to win one more game to win the season series for the sixth time in a row. The Atlanta Braves hold a record of 57-36 against the Mets since 2018.

During the game, Abraham Almonte hit a foul ball, and in an attempt to catch it, a fan was spotted tumbling down the seats while others around stared in utter disbelief.

SNY posted a video of the incident on their official Twitter page.

Watch here:

“A fan took a tumble going after a foul ball hit by Abraham Almonte” – the post read.

Woman and her family got ejected for catching a ball during an MLB game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Kansas City Royals

A fan made an amazing catch a few weeks ago at a game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Kansas City Royals. The incident caught the attention of the audience. The woman was seen catching a ball effortlessly with a perfect sense of timing and commendable athleticism.

However, the excitement was short-lived. Following her impressive catch, the woman and her entire family were ejected from the stadium due to a violation of the spectator interference rule. This rule comes into play when an MLB fan improperly touches a player or the baseball on the field of play, constituting a breach of MLB's fan interference rule.