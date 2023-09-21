Watch: Fans witness a couple of peculiar delays at Dodger Stadium during Tigers game

The Dodger Stadium game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday saw two of the most unusual delays that could happen in a baseball game.

It's quite hilarious to think that a hovering bird and even a giant bubble could put the MLB on hold for some time. It has been tough for other NL West opponents to burst the Dodgers' bubble of winning the division.

However, the Dodgers, who have now won the last 10 seasons, faced the reality of staring at an actual bubble early on in the game. Here's the video:

Starter Bobby Miller, who was trailing the Tigers 1-0 in the top of the third, stopped on the mound as the rest of the field was checking some flying object in the air.

After a momentary pause, everyone continued to play as it turned out to be just a bubble, the origins of which were unknown.

The game was paused again when in the bottom of the seventh, a giant bird was hovering around the playing area doing laps of the entire field.

David Peralta's foul ball during his at-bat almost hit the bird as it was 'rounding off' the foul area. Again, play continued as fans continued to enjoy the entertainment provided by the bird.

It was not the first instance of a Dodger Stadium game being interrupted

Fans are quite aware of the NLDS game 2 between the LA Dodgers and the San Diego Padres last season that was briefly halted because of a goose stopping on the field.

The ground staff tried to remove the goose, but it kept on flying away as they got close. Eventually the bird was captured by the officials as it rested behind the home plate. They put it in a recycle bin and took it out of the ballpark as the game continued.