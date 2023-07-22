Watch: Fenway park gets drenched in rain, turns into a waterpark as thunderstorm hits Red Sox stadium

Increment rain forced the Boston Red Sox game against the New York Mets to be called off on Friday night after more than two hours of continuous rainfall. The Mets had a 4-3 lead in the fourth innings as the rain came pouring down.

New York's game followed a pattern of bad weather experienced at Fenway Park recently this season. However, this storm seemed to be severe as reports from the National Weather Service stated that the rainfall was going to continue.

As the thunderstorm continued the Red Sox gave out a message stating:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Attention fans, due to severe weather in the area, please take cover in the concourse or under the grandstands immediately. Thank you for your patience.”

However, because of the extensive rain, the water seeped into various parts of the ballpark, including the concourse. Fans were seen enjoying themselves as they waited for the game to resume.

Even on the field, the warning tracks seemed to be a stream with water getting collected towards the sides away from the mound and bases. The field remained under the tarp as heavy rain fell throughout the night.

Tim Healey @timbhealey pic.twitter.com/hbxDkPgcBD Fenway Park is in the middle of a wicked thunderstorm. The entire warning track is a lake. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen sustained rain like this at a ballpark. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Red Sox to play doubleheader with the Mets due to called off game

The series opener between both teams was eventually called off, meaning this game will now be concluded on Saturday before the second game of the series begins.

Initially, the second game's start time was set around 4:10 PM on Saturday but now with a doubleheader scheduled, that game will be deferred to a late start. Today's game will be played out first, starting at 2:10 PM.

Before the game was halted, the Mets had rallied to take back the lead from the home team after Boston had raced to a three-nothing lead by the second.

The Boston Red Sox will be looking to avoid a third defeat as they look to move ahead from currently sitting fourth in the AL East standings. Meanwhile, the New York Mets currently share fourth place in the NL East standings.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence