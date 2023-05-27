Watch: Fernando Tatis Jr. plays along with vociferous 'steroids' chants from Yankees fans

Fernando Tatis Jr. seemed to answer his critics well both with the bat and without it as he tried to silence some New York Yankees fans during the San Diego Padres' 5-1 win over the Bombers on the road. San Diego handed the Yanks their third straight loss after a fairly successful stretch of form.

Fernando Tatis Jr. had a two-run homer in the sixth innings to double the Padres' lead to 4-0 after Juan Soto had started the scoring with a twin two-run dinger of his own.

With Austin Nola as a baserunner after his walk, Tatis hit Ron Marinnacio's first pitch changeup deep into left field. He followed it up with a special bat flip celebration.

The 46,724 capacity crowd at the Yankees Stadium was hot on their heels right from the get-go for this high-profile clash between two heavy-payroll teams. Quite unsurprisingly, some of them tried to get under Tatis' skin who made a return to the Padres lineup only last month after serving an 80-game suspension for the alleged use of steroids.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Tatis playing conductor as the Yankee Stadium crowd chants “steroids” Tatis playing conductor as the Yankee Stadium crowd chants “steroids” 💀 https://t.co/nXiNZdaECI

During the game, fans brought out the "steroid" chants but to their disappointment, Tatis took it all in.

He proceeded to act like an orchestra conductor as the fans kept on heckling him. This showed his confidence as the Padres were heading for an easy win.

“It’s loud. It’s New York. You’re going to hear everything,” Tatis said. “You’re just giving a good time to the fans. You've just got to learn how to embrace it.”

Fernando Tatis Jr. happy to be making "memories"

It has become a Padres tradition that after someone hits a homer for them, the batters pose with the baserunners for a polaroid picture that is returned to Petco Park.

“Beautiful memories,” Fernando Tatis Jr. said. "If you have a Polaroid, something good happened.”

Both Tatis and Soto will be looking to add to those polaroids as the series unfolds in New York.

