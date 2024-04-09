WATCH: Fernando Tatis Jr.'s homer completes epic comeback for Padres' record-breaking victory

The San Diego Padres pulled off a heist against the Chicago Cubs and Fernando Tatis Jr.'s go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth put the final screws on the epic 9-8 win on Monday. Petco Park just witnessed an incredible comeback from the Padres, who once trailed 8-0.

Tatis Jr. smoked Adbert Alzolay's 1-0 pitch to the left field to drive in game-leading two runs. His fourth homer sailed 376 feet and recorded an exit velocity of 100.4 mph off the bat.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads Padres' comeback on 20th anniversary of Petco Park

Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs marked Petco Park's 20th anniversary in the MLB, and the team made a memorable comeback to top it off.

“It's the most beautiful experience in the game that a player can ask,” Tatis said before the game. “I’ve been around other ballparks in the big leagues. Petco Park itself and how people are around here, Petco Park’s design -- for me, it’s one of the most beautiful experiences in the game.”

In San Diego Padres history, there have only been three such occasions when the club has won after an eight-run deficit. The latest happened against Washington on July 8, 2021, where the team won 9-8. Interestingly, they made the same comeback, only that it was their first in Petco Park.

The wild game on Monday saw the Padres score seven runs in the sixth inning. Javier Assad was riding a five-scoreless inning, entering the sixth. Tatis drew a walk to kick start and reached home on Jake Cronenworth's two-run home run. Following this, Assad was taken over by Jose Cuas on the mound.

Ha-Seong Kim hit a two-run triple, and Luis Campusano drove him home on a groundout. Xander Bogaerts finished off with a two-run homer, his first of the season.

The inning saw the Padres bat around as they compiled five hits, two walks and one home run to score seven and reach within one of the score.

