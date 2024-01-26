WATCH: Former MLB All-Star Yasiel Puig involved in a big brawl during winter league game in Venezuela 

Former Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Yasiel Puig is currently playing in the Winter League of Venezuela. The former MLB All-Star was engaged in a violent brawl in a game on Thursday.

The 33-year-old outfielder can be seen in the middle of the brawl in the below video. He was seen landing punches on the opposition player while also taking hits in the brawl.

Puig last played for the Cleveland Guardians in the 2019 season. After his MLB exit, he played for El Aguila de Veracruz in the Mexican League in 2021. In 2022, I played for the Kiwoom Heroes in the KBO.

In August 2023, he signed with the Estrellas Orientales in the Dominican Professional Baseball League. In the Venezuelan Winter League this season, he is playing for Tiburones de La Guaira.

Why is Yasiel Puig not in the MLB anymore?

Despite boasting impressive hitting abilities, Puig is out of the MLB and he doesn't seem to be returning soon due to certain off-field issues.

In March 2021, according to a report by ESPN, MLB investigators talked with a woman who accused Yasiel Puig of alleged sexual assault in the restroom of the Staples Center during a Los Angeles Lakers game in October 2018. However, the outfielder denied the allegations.

Instead of filing a police report, the woman filed a lawsuit against Puig, which was later settled by him in 2021.

According to a report from the Washington Post in December 2021, Puig had secretly settled lawsuits with two women who accused him of sexual assault. Apart from this, Puig was also involved in an illegal sports betting operation in which he initially accepted lying to federal officers but later changed his plea to not guilty.

Puig has also been charged with reckless driving in the past. He was caught driving at a speed of 97 mph on a 50 mph speed limit in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He served 12 hours of community service before being released from the charge.

His string of past issues coupled with his violent behavior have led MLB teams to distance themselves from Yasiel Puig.

