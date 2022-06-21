Watch: Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez plays basketball on the sundeck while cruising in Italy

Former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was spotted having a good time playing basketball on the sundeck of his yacht while cruising in Europe.

Alex took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of his basketball session with his followers. In the video, he was able to shoot the ball into the hoop with ease and jumped with joy. Rodriguez chose to sync "Boats 'N Hoes," by Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly from the film "Step Brothers," with the IG video.

Hustling is absolutely necessary for success in life. Failure to take pauses, on the other hand, might damage physical health and lead to mind blocks. A-Rod is the ideal example of how to maintain a delicate equilibrium.

"This is what I do..." - A-Rod

Often occupied with being an entrepreneur, it is a rare sight for MLB fans to see A-Rod being so happy and carefree.

Kathryne Padgett comments on Alex Rodriguez's Instagram post

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Kathryne Padgett (Source: Kathryne Padgett's Instagram)

Kathryne Padgett, the new girlfriend of Alex Rodriguez, was impressed to see his basketball skills. Despite being an ex-MLB player, Alex is passionate about basketball, so much so that he invested in the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kathryne Padgett commented, "Locked in" pointing out Rodriguez's focus and determination.

Kathryne comments on Alex Rodriguez's post.

Jesse Pattinson, an actor whom A Rod follows back, commented "Jordan" after Alex scored a point.

Jesse Pattinson comments on Alex's IG post.

Another follower of A-Rod with username Rick Martinez said, "Dude is living his best life! I luv it!"

A fan feels A-Rod is living his best life.

From jumping in the ocean and playing basketball to riding jet ski, Alex is doing it all on his European tour

Apart from trying his hand at basketball, A-Rod also indulged in other adrenaline-rushing activities. Three days ago, he jumped into the ocean off his yacht, and six days ago, he was seen riding a Jet Ski. A-Rod uploaded two short clips on Instagram to share these moments with his fans.

"Take chances and aim high!" - A-Rod

Watching Alex experience thrills, Padgett commented on his IG post applauding his bravery.

Here's the video of Alex taking his daughter Natsha for a Jet Ski ride.

MLB fans are loving all the updates from A-Rod's European tour on his Instagram account.

