WATCH: Former President George W. Bush visits Globe Life Field for matchup between Reds and Rangers

Former President George W. Bush is no stranger to taking in Texas Rangers games. He was a part-owner of the club from 1989 to 1994 before he was elected Governor of Texas.

After selling his stake of ownership, Bush still holds love for his in-state club. He often makes appearances to catch games and was even invited by the club last season to throw out the first pitch ahead of the World Series.

Bush is getting his baseball fix in early, as he was spotted at Globe Life Field on Saturday with the Rangers taking on the Reds.

Unfortunately, Texas would struggle against Cincinnati. They lost the game 8-4 with Michael Lorenzen getting lit up. He went six innings, giving up five runs on six hits while walking a batter. Jose Urena did not fare much better in relief, giving up three runs in three innings.

Looking back at George W. Bush's history with the Rangers

George W. Bush and Ivan Rogriguez (Image via USA Today)

In 1989, team owner Eddie Chiles sold the Rangers to an investment team led by George W. Bush for $89 million. After that, Bush was named Managing General Partner of the new ownership group.

However, Bush would later leave his position with the club in 1994 when he became Governor of Texas. Four years later, he sold his stake with the team and went on to become President of the United States in 2000.

Bush made a killing when he sold his stake in ownership, but his love for the team was still there. He often makes trips to attend games when he can, especially last year when Texas went on to win their first World Series title ever over the Diamondbacks.

Expect to see the former President more as the season progresses.

