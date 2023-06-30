WATCH: Former SF Giants icon Barry Bonds levels up to Brazilian jiu-jitsu blue belt

Former San Francisco Giants power hitter Barry Bonds has recently attained the rank of blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, marking a significant milestone in his martial arts journey.

Bonds received the honor from black belt holder John "J" Janero at Evolve Training Center in South San Francisco, California. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu training center took to Instagram to congratulate their five students, including Bonds with an elaborate post.

"Hard work + dedication = Blue belt," read the hook of the social media post. This past week we had a blue belt promotion at Evolve. Five gentlemen had the opportunity to get promoted after passing their test. Congratulations to Alex, Angelo, Kris, Steven, and Barry on getting promoted to their blue belts."

Here's the video posted on Instagram:

In the Instagram video, Bonds can be seen approaching Janero, and the mentor gently removed the white belt from his waist. Janero then expertly fastened a vibrant blue belt around Bonds' waist, signaling his advancement to the second stage of development in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Bonds is renowned for his extraordinary achievements on the diamond, including his record-breaking controversial 762 career home runs. He played in the MLB from 1986-2007.

His career highlights and awards include:

14× All-Star (1990, 1992–1998, 2000–2004, 2007)

7× NL MVP (1990, 1992, 1993, 2001–2004)

8× Gold Glove Award (1990–1994, 1996–1998)

12× Silver Slugger Award (1990–1994, 1996, 1997, 2000–2004)

3× NL Hank Aaron Award (2001, 2002, 2004)

San Francisco Giants No. 25 Retired

San Francisco Giants Wall of Fame

Now, the former MLB left fielder is showcasing his commitment to personal growth and physical prowess by immersing himself in the world of martial arts.

Barry Bonds' HOF entry controversy

Barry Bonds San Francisco Giants Number 25 Retirement Ceremony

Barry Bonds is regarded as one of the greatest hitters in MLB. However, his legacy has been marred by controversy surrounding his alleged use of performance-enhancing drugs

During his MLB career with the Pirates and Giants, he achieved numerous accolades, including seven Most Valuable Player awards, 14 All-Star selections, and eight Gold Glove Awards. Bonds holds several Major League Baseball records, including the most home runs in a single season (73) and the most home runs (762).

The controversy surrounding Bonds stems from the allegations that he used PEDs during the later part of his career when he experienced a significant increase in power.

In 2003, Bonds was implicated in the BALCO scandal, a federal investigation into a Bay Area laboratory that supplied steroids to athletes. Although Bonds testified before a grand jury in 2003, he denied knowingly using PEDs.

In 2007, Bonds was indicted on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice for his testimony related to the BALCO investigation. In 2011, he was found guilty of obstruction of justice, but the jury was unable to reach a verdict on the perjury charges.

The controversy surrounding Barry Bonds' alleged PED use has significantly impacted his candidacy for the Baseball Hall of Fame. To be inducted into the HOF, a player must receive at least 75% of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

Barry Bonds has been eligible for induction since 2013 but has not received sufficient support from voters.

