WATCH: Francisco Lindor gets emotional as wife Katia performs national anthem on violin ahead of Mets game

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor got emotional ahead of the series opener against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field on Tuesday.Francisco Lindor watched on as his wife, Katia, a trained violinist, performed the national anthem on a violin as the Mets celebrated Hispanic Heritage Night.The Mets shortstop got emotional at his wife's performance before jumping and playing around with his three kids, daughters, Kalina and Amapola Chloé, and son, Koa Amani.Katia is a classically trained violinist but has limited her practice after giving birth to three children, per Francisco Lindor.“She doesn’t do it like she was back in the day, when she was doing four to five hours a day … we have the baby now, but she still does two hours whenever she gets the time,” Lindor said.While Katia received a rousing ovation from the home crowd at the ballpark, her husband had the crowd on its feet as Lindor went deep against Padres starter Michael King for a solo home run in the second inning.The All-Star slugger went 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run and drove in two runs for the team as the Mets won 8-3 after the seven-run onslaught in the first two innings of the series opener.Francisco Lindor reflected on charitable endeavours after Roberto Clemente Award nominationFrancisco Lindor was nominated for the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award on Monday. The Mets shortstop has been nominated for the highest off-field honor for the third consecutive year for his charitable endeavours. Lindor reflected on the importance of giving back to the community after his nomination.&quot;That means I’m making my dad proud,” Lindor said. “That means I’m helping others. I’m representing Puerto Rico, my family and the Clemente family the right way. So I’m happy to get another chance of winning it.”Francisco and Katia will also set up the Lindor Foundation with the aim of helping children with education by providing scholarship funds. “There’s a lot of things for athletes, but not everyone gets to be a professional athlete,” Lindor said. “My hope and my goal is to give people stuff that I wasn’t able to get. I didn’t get the education in college, so maybe I can help others get educated.&quot;On the field, Lindor is leading the charge for his team's postseason pursuit after consecutive wins.