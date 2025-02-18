WATCH: Francisco Lindor nearly hit by Sean Reid-Foley in Mets Spring Training BP

New York Mets superstar Francisco Lindor is back at Spring Training, looking to guide his team to another playoff run. It has been a busy offseason for the All-Star shortstop as he is expecting another child with his wife, Katia.

Spring Training is a time for players to get reps, and the New York Mets were having live batting practice on February 18th. That session nearly turned into disaster in a moment that was captured by SNY Mets on "X."

"Sean Reid-Foley almost hit Francisco Lindor with a pitch 🫣 Lindor had a sigh of relief and Reid-Foley apologized profusely 😅😂" -@SNY_Mets captioned the post

In the video that was posted, Francisco Lindor is batting left-handed against right-handed pitcher Sean Reid-Foley, who nearly hit Lindor with a fastball while trying to find his command.

Luckily, the high fastball missed Lindor, and it ended up leading to a funny interaction between the teammates. Lindor was seen laughing about the pitch, while Reid-Foley continuously apologized.

The New York Mets can not afford to have Francisco Lindor injured this season, as he is one of the best players in baseball. During the 2024 season, Lindor hit 33 home runs, drove in 91 runs and played excellent defense.

Francisco Lindor Gives Sarcastic Reaction About Potentially Getting Days Off

Francisco Lindor played in 150 games during the 2024 regular season and is always eager to be on the field. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has noted that he wants to give his star some time off this season, but keeping Lindor out of the lineup won't be easy.

Francisco Lindor was asked by a reporter about getting more time off, and he referenced the MLB schedule in his answer.

"MLB does a fantastic job of putting days off in the calendar, so we'll see," -Lindor responded

The New York Mets brought in Juan Soto this offseason to provide protection for Francisco Lindor in the lineup. As long as Lindor avoids injuries, especially from his own teammates, he should be in the lineup every day.

