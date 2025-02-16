Watch: Francisco Lindor & pregnant wife Katia reveal gender of 3rd child in unique fashion ft. Daughters Kalina, Amapola

Francisco Lindor and his wife, Katia Reguero Lindor, have built a beautiful family as they already have two young daughters. The New York Mets superstar had a great 2024 season on the field, but it was also a special year for the Lindor family.

Francisco Lindor and his wife, Katia, announced that they were expecting another child and the due date is getting extremely close. On Sunday, the married couple gave their Instagram followers plenty to cheer about as they revealed the gender of their third child.

In a touching tribute video that was posted by Katia Lindor on Instagram, the family announced that they are welcoming a baby boy in the coming weeks.

"All your guesses end in 3…2…1…🩷🩵 (watch ‘till the end) We’ve got a lot to say about growing our family — catch us both on @theunaparent this Thursday for the season 4 finale episode." [email protected] captioned

Francisco Lindor's wife has a podcast called "The Un-a-Parent," and the couple have kept their followers updated on the pregnancy journey. They had been hinting that a gender reveal was coming and finally dropped the big announcement on Sunday morning.

The video that was shared shows Francisco Lindor and his wife in many loving poses as they are excited about becoming parents again. Both Francisco and Katia are holding sonogram photos throughout the clip and they announce that a baby boy is coming near the end of the video.

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia thanks him for giving "unconditional love"

Francisco Lindor and his wife, Katia, have built a great family over the last few years, even with the All-Star shortstop spending half of the year away from the family. On Valentine's Day, Katia Lindor shared a touching tribute to her husband on Instagram while sharing photos of the couple.

"Each pregnancy has been a beautiful reflection of our ever-evolving love — growing, transforming, and strengthening with each new stage. Seeing you by my side through each of these chapters, holding me up with your unconditional love and support, has made me love you in a deeper way.You are more than my life partner…you are my home. Thank you for walking beside me. Happy Valentine's Day my love." -Katia Lindor captioned

Francisco Lindor will have plenty of big moments on the baseball field during the 2025 season, but he will also have plenty to celebrate at home with his wife and their growing family.

