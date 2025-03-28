Watch: Freddie Freeman catches Dodgers World Series hero Kirk Gibson's first pitch on Opening Day

All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman helped the Los Angeles Dodgers to their eighth World Series title with his heroics against the New York Yankees in October last year.

The reigning World Series MVP's unprecedented walk-off grand slam in Game 1 of the Fall Classic is still fresh in the minds of Dodgers fans. Freeman was joined by another World Series hero ahead of the Dodgers' Opening Day fixture against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

Freeman and the Dodgers fans welcomed former MVP Kirk Gibson at Dodger Stadium for the ceremonial first pitch. The Dodgers infielder was behind the plate as Gibson threw the pitch.

Kirk Gibson greeted Freddie Freeman and his family, his wife Chelsea, along with their three sons, before making his way to the mound. The former slugger wore the Dodgers' special gold jersey celebrating their 2024 Fall Classic triumph.

While Freddie Freeman hit the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history last year, Kirk Gibson was the first player to hit a walk-off homer for the Dodgers in 1988.

Gibson is a special assistant for the Tigers, the Dodgers' Opening Day opponent on Thursday.

Another similarity between the two stars was their physical health during the game. While Freeman nursed an ankle injury during the postseason in 2024, Gibson was hobbling in his only plate appearance in the 1988 World Series.

Freddie Freeman returns to Dodgers lineup after missing Tokyo Series

Freddie Freeman was celebrated at Dodger Stadium as fans cheered with the team raising the World Series banner in center field in the home opener. The All-Star first baseman, who underwent ankle surgery in the offseason, made his season debut on Thursday.

Freeman missed the first two games of the season in Tokyo against the Chicago Cubs after complaining of rib discomfort. However, he returned to the lineup for the Opening Day fixture.

The All-Star slugger went 0-4 on his season debut as the reigning World Series winners came from behind to claim a 5-4 win on the back of home runs from Tommy Edman, Teoscar Hernandez and Shohei Ohtani.

Another notable addition to the Dodgers lineup for Thursday's game was Mookie Betts as the former MVP missed the Tokyo Series due to illness and was a doubt for the Opening Day. Betts drove in a run with a hit and a walk in his three plate appearances in the win.

