Watch: Freddie Freeman embraces Miguel Cabrera as future Hall of Famer grabs another milestone in farewell season

Miguel Cabrera added another achievement to his rich legacy, and this time the Los Angeles Dodgers were there to celebrate it with him. The Detroit Tigers batter hit a single to equal Albert Beltre's record of 3,166 hits in the majors.

Cabrera has had a stellar career in the MLB. He is a two-time AL MVP along with being a four-time AL batting champion. Cabrera also was awarded the 17th-ever Triple Crown in 2012. The Dominican is only the third player ever to record 3,000 hits, 500 home runs and still keep an average in excess of .300.

After 15 years with the Detroit Tigers, the 40-year-old is set to retire at the end of the 2023 season. Fans and teams from the MLB have been quick with their appreciation for the batting legend.

Before the game against the Dodgers, Cabrera was presented with a special Star signifying LA's Walk of Fame which is presented to Hollywood stars. But it was Cabrera himself who added the extra flair to his night.

In the fifth inning of the game, the Tigers infielder hit a line drive to right field that dropped right in front of Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts. With the hit, Cabrera reached 3,166 hits in his career tying Albert Beltre for the second-highest number of hits for a Dominican.

LA Dodgers infielder Freddie Freeman immediately went over and congratulated Miguel as he reached first base. The crowd applauded in unison as the record flashed on the board.

Miguel Cabrera might stick around the sport in other capacities

The sport of baseball might be bidding goodbye to Miguel Cabrera as a player, but it is expected that the batting legend will stay around the game in different capacities.

There are reports suggesting that he will take up an advisory role in the Tigers set up or buy a team in the Venezuelan Baseball League.

With the wealth of experience at his disposal, Miguel Cabrera will likely not be short of opportunities when he retires from the MLB.