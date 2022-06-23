Watch: Freddie Freeman hammers home run breaks tie game to give Los Angeles Dodgers the lead 

Former National League MVP Freddie Freeman has found a new home in the Los Angeles Dodgers. The All-Star slugger is one of the key contributors to the dominant season that the Dodgers are having.

Freeman is batting .305/.385/.485 with seven homers, 42 RBIs, 23 doubles, two triples, and six stolen bases nearing the midpoint of the season.

Yesterday, in the game against the Cincinnati Reds, Freeman went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs. With the score knotted at 4-4, he broke the deadlock in the top of the seventh inning with a blast to right center field.

MLB @MLB Freddie for the lead! Freddie for the lead! https://t.co/FFw3mpyRkk

Freddie Freeman's towering 417-foot blast gave the Dodgers the go-ahead run which they will keep piling on. The Blue Crew would tack on three more runs to the lead and finish the contest with a score of 8-4.

The Dodgers are now 42-25 for the season and currently share the lead in the National League West with the San Diego Padres.

Freddie Freeman's career as a Los Angeles Dodger

During the offeason, the All-Star slugger's move to the West was the talk of the league. It came as a huge surprise that Freeman didn't renew his contract with the team he built his legacy with and recently won a World Series title on.

Instead, he chose to join, perhaps, the most stacked team in all of baseball, especially when healthy -- the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Things have been working out fairly well for Freeman in The Ravine. He is batting .302 with seven homers, 23 doubles and 42 RBIs this season. His first home run as a Dodger also happened to be against his old squad.

The three-time Silver Slugger Awardee blasted his home run on April 18 against Braves starter Huascar Ynoa. Freddie will tack on six more blasts in his tally, including one last night against the Cincinnati Reds.

Freddie Freeman is a vital piece in the Dodgers' battery lineup as he gives the consistency that the, sometimes, lacking offense needs. It will be an uphill battle for the Los Angeles Dodgers, though, as some of their star players go down with injuries.

The 32-year-old veteran will make his long-awaited return to Atlanta on Friday, this time, playing for the opposing side. It will be a marquee matchup as, this time around, he will play for the team that he and his former Braves team eliminated in the NLCS last season on their way to a World Series title.

