WATCH: Gerrit Cole delights young fans with Babe Ruth’s bat at the Yankees Museum

Imagine visiting the Yankees museum on a random day and you get to visit Gerrit Cole. Well, that's what happened when the 2023 AL Cy Young winner delighted young fans at the Yankees museum this week.

Although he's still placed on the injured list, recovering his way back to the major league mound, he took some time off to greet the Yankees faithful.

The Yankees social media team uploaded the entire video where initially one young fan asked if he was indeed Gerrit Cole. The pitcher followed it up with showing them George Babe Ruth's 45 ounces 36 inches bat, leaving the young guys in awe.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He accompanied the young fans during his visit throughout the museum. At one part in the video, Cole also revealed that he was present when Derek Jeter got his 3,000th career hit.

He said that his friend had left him a few tickets, and he was greeted to a great spectacle. Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Gerrit Cole Injury update: Pitcher won't join Yankees in upcoming trip

A week shy of Opening Day is when Gerrit Cole felt discomfort in his elbow, which resulted in him sidelined at the start of the season.

He consulted Dr. Neal ElAttrache to know if he needed surgery. The renowned sports surgeon advised him against it, paving his path for an earlier return to action.

According to the New York Daily News Sports' Gary Phillips., Cole, who's still recovering, won't be with the Yankees on their upcoming road trip.

"Gerrit Cole will not travel with the Yankees on their upcoming trip," Phillips said.

As per SI, Cole's recovery is going fine, and he could be on his way to a minor league rehab start. Barring any setbacks, the pitcher could make his return by May.

The Yankees (17-10), who are doing well in his absence, will be boosted once he joins their ranks again. They are on the road facing the Brewers and have dropped the first game 7-6 in extra innings. However, they are second in the AL East, behind the Baltimore Orioles (16-9).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback